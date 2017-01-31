Take a look around NRG Stadium, home of Super Bowl LI

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (John Kucko/Nexstar Media)

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (John Kucko/Nexstar Media)

People pose for photos in front of NRG Stadium as preparations continue for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans take pictures as the Atlanta Falcons are introduced during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Ridel)

Deion Sanders laughs as he gets some make up during opening night for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game at Minute Maid Park Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Nexstar Media Reporter Kevaney Martin prepares to do a live shot in front of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)

Nexstar Media Reporter Alyssa Orange prepares to do a live shot in front of NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)

(Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)

(Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)

NFL analyst Cris Carter in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI. (Michael Wesp/Nexstar Media)