Stutzman named president of Warsaw orthopedic company

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Former U.S. Representative Marlin Stutzman has found a new job after leaving Congress earlier this month.

Stutzman, who previously represented Indiana’s 3rd Congressional District in Washington, D.C. between 2010 and 2016, was named president of WishBone Medical Tuesday.

WishBone Medical said in a statement it is focused on becoming an industry leader in the Pediatric Orthopedic market.

The company was formed by Nick Deeter.

“As a long-time local businessman, as well as a U.S. Congressman for the past 6 years, I am looking forward to helping children and families recover from traumatic events or correct congenital disorders,” Stutzman said in a company statement. “Today’s technology in the medical field is exciting and moving forward in ways we never imagined. I look forward to working with Wishbone Medical to help families and children enjoy life with the help of WishBone’s products and services.”

Stutzman left Congress after losing the Republican Primary in May 2016 for U.S. Senate.

CEO Nick Deeter said, “We are thrilled to have Marlin on the team. His passion and drive for what we are doing and the kids we are committed to helping is unmatched. I truly believe that his experience as a U.S. Congressman will help WishBone Medical take a different approach to this industry. Exciting things to come for sure.”

WishBone Medical, Inc. is a privately held pediatric orthopedic company offering anatomically-appropriate innovative implants and instrument solutions to pediatric patients and surgeons worldwide, according to a company statement.