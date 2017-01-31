Scammer poses as Scotty’s Brewhouse CEO, pilfers 4,000 W2s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A scammer poached the 2016 W-2 forms of every Scotty’s Brewhouse employee – all 4,000 – after posing as the restaurant chain’s CEO through email.

Scotty’s Brewhouse Director of Human Resources Christopher Martin told WISH-TV in Indianapolis that his payroll account’s manager, Emily Bledsoe, received an email from someone who claimed to be Scott Wise, the company’s CEO. The person requested that Bledsoe send all 4,000 employee’s 2016 W-2 forms in a PDF format.

After discovering that Wise did not send the email, Martin contacted the Internal Revenue Service about the breach, according to Martin.

Martin told WISH-TV that he plans on contacting all employees affected about what they can do to protect themselves from unauthorized use of their personal information.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Scotty’s Brewhouse operates 14 locations in Indiana including Fort Wayne, along with restaurants in Illinois, Ohio and Florida. A manager at the Fort Wayne location at 6282 W. Jefferson Blvd. refused to comment to NewsChannel 15.