Pharmaceutical distribution company expanding in Indiana

By Published:

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A company that handles pharmaceutical distribution is expanding in Indiana.

MD Logistics in Plainfield, Ind. (Google Maps)
MD Logistics in Plainfield, Ind. (Google Maps)

The state announced Tuesday that MD Logistics, a third-party logistics business, plans to create up to 50 new jobs this year as part of its expansion.

The company plans to invest more than $3.7 million to renovate its current operations in Plainfield, creating additional pharmaceutical-grade storage capacity. The company is upgrading a 173,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2015 to expand its frozen and refrigerated capabilities.

The renovation is expected to be completed soon. MD Logistics currently employs nearly 200 full-time workers across its three-facility campus in Plainfield.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered MD Logistics and its sister company up to $255,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Posts