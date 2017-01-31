Pair of raids nets drugs and guns; 2 arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two men were arrested Tuesday after dual raids at Fort Wayne properties that netted drugs and guns.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division first served a search warrant at a home at 2532 S. Hanna St. on a tip that someone had been dealing drugs there. Before police arrived, a man later identified as 32-year-old Gerrelle D. Woodson was spotted leaving the home.

Police stopped Woodson and found him with some 24 grams of cocaine, according to police.

At the home, police found two people, one – 40-year-old Taiwan C. Booker – in possession of marijuana, police said. Police also found some six pounds of synthetic marijuana, less than a gram of methamphetamine and a stolen 9mm pistol in the home, according to police.

Police then raided a home at 3256 Diplomat Dr. on another tip that someone was dealing drugs. There, police found three weapons – a pump shotgun, a rifle and a pistol, along with needles, heroin paraphernalia and cocaine residue, police said.

Woodson was arrested and charged with Dealing Cocaine, Dealing a Synthetic Drug or Synthetic Drug Lookalike, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Common Nuisance, all felonies.

Booker was arrested on a charge of Possession of Marijuana.