Lottery ticket worth $4.5 million set to expire

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) A lottery ticket worth $4.5 million bought at an Indianapolis grocery store back in August of 2016 is set to expire on February 13.

According to a news release from the Hoosier Lottery, the ticket was bought at a Marsh store on West 86th Street and matched all six numbers. The ticket holder has until 5 p.m. on February 13 to claim the winnings. The holder of the winning ticket must be claimed at Hoosier Lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.

All draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days.