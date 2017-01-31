Indiana Broadcasters Association announces Scholarship

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The scholarship is designed to assist with educational expenses for college students who are enrolled at an Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA) member school. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or above, be a resident of the state of Indiana, be a current, full time college student and be actively participating in a college broadcast facility or be working/interning for a commercial/public broadcast facility while attending an IBA Member Educational Institution.

IBA Member Colleges:

Anderson University Ball State University Bethel College Butler University DePauw University Earlham College Franklin College of Indiana Goshen College Huntington University IUPUI Indiana State University Indiana University Indiana Wesleyan University Manchester College Purdue University Rose Hulman Institute of Technology Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts Saint Joseph’s College Taylor University Trine University University of Evansville University of Indianapolis University of Notre Dame University of Southern Indiana Valparaiso University Vincennes University Wabash College

Applications for the 2016 College Scholarship are accepted now until March 1, 2017. To apply online, click here.

For more information about the Indiana Broadcasters Association, click here.