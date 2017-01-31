Indiana Broadcasters Association announces Scholarship

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – The scholarship is designed to assist with educational expenses for college students who are enrolled at an Indiana Broadcasters Association (IBA) member school. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or above, be a resident of the state of Indiana, be a current, full time college student and be actively participating in a college broadcast facility or be working/interning for a commercial/public broadcast facility while attending an IBA Member Educational Institution.
IBA Member Colleges:
|Anderson University
|Ball State University
|Bethel College
|Butler University
|DePauw University
|Earlham College
|Franklin College of Indiana
|Goshen College
|Huntington University
|IUPUI
|Indiana State University
|Indiana University
|Indiana Wesleyan University
|Manchester College
|Purdue University
|Rose Hulman Institute of Technology
|Specs Howard School of Broadcast Arts
|Saint Joseph’s College
|Taylor University
|Trine University
|University of Evansville
|University of Indianapolis
|University of Notre Dame
|University of Southern Indiana
|Valparaiso University
|Vincennes University
|Wabash College
Applications for the 2016 College Scholarship are accepted now until March 1, 2017. To apply online, click here.
For more information about the Indiana Broadcasters Association, click here.