Girlfriend: ‘My son is never going to know his dad’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Family and friends are remembering a man killed in a hit and run crash a year ago. Jude Angelo Lamb was around the corner from his home when he was hit by two cars and left for dead.

At that time, his girlfriend Onda Disbro was six months pregnant with their child. Now, she’s a single mom of two, desperate to find closure for herself and her family.

“This past year has been pretty rough,” said Onda Disbro. “I was pretty far into my pregnancy and all the plans we had suddenly changed.”

Police said it happened around 12:20 a.m. on South Anthony Boulevard near East Hollis Lane Sunday Jan 31, 2016. The vehicle was reportedly heading south on South Anthony when it struck a man who was crossing the road. The driver took off and left Lamb’s body in the middle of the road. Then a second driver ran over Lamb, but never stopped.

“That was beyond shocking for me,” she said. “He was somebody very important. He was a daddy more than anything.”

Disbro said Lamb was walking to a store only two blocks away from their home on Winter Street. He promised he would be back in 20 minutes. In an instant she said their plans for the future changed. Now all she has is memories from the past.

Disboro gave birth to Lamb’s youngest son Zayne Angelo Lamb last April. Zayne is 9 months old.

“It’s bad enough to tell him he’s never going to know his dad,” she said. “But to say we have no idea who the first driver is? I don’t know how anybody can be quiet about it. Knowing this man has children.”

A Crime Stoppers tip led police to arrest Alejandro Gaytan who was the driver of the second vehicle that hit Lamb. According to Court documents, Gaytan told police he tried to avoid hitting Lamb but ran over his legs. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Disbro said it hasn’t been easy, but she is taking it day by day. She hopes one day soon the other driver is brought to justice.

“So that we can end this nightmare for everybody,” she said. “It would allow his friends and family to heal the way they need to. Until that happens, there’s not going to be any closure for anybody.”