Fort Wayne International sets passenger traffic record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A record number of passengers flew out of Fort Wayne International Airport in 2016, setting a record previously set in 2000 according to a news release issued by the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.

A total of 365,884 passengers boarded outbound flights in 2016 compared to 360,010 in 2000.

Overall passenger traffic which includes those traveling and and out of Fort Wayne International grew for the seventh consecutive year.

“We are happy to see another year of continued growth at FWA, while hitting a record number of enplaned passengers. Our ability to continue to grow and thrive as an airport is in large part to our supportive community. With the community’s support we have been able to continue delivering a superior level of service to our passengers, while also attracting new routes and larger aircraft to serve our market.” Said Scott Hinderman, Executive Director of airports for the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority.

In September of 2016, service to New York City via Newark began with once daily to and from flights. American Airlines also began flying larger planes on its Dallas Route in November and announced more seats for its Charlotte route.