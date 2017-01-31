Driver cut out of van after crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A driver was hurt when his van veered off South Hadley Road and slammed into a tree mid-morning Tuesday.

Police were called just before 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 200 block of South Hadley Road, between Bass and Illinois roads. There, a white van had crashed head-on into a tree in a yard.

The driver of the van was initially listed in fair to serious condition but dispatchers then said he had regressed to very serious condition. Crews cut the man from the van to free him and he was taken to a local hospital.

It’s not clear what caused the crash. The city’s Fatal Accident Reconstruction team was called to study the incident.

Hadley Road was briefly closed while investigators worked the crash.