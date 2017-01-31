Biographical notes on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

NAME: Neil Gorsuch.

BIRTHDATE: August 29, 1967.

BIRTHPLACE: Denver, Colorado.

EDUCATION: B.A., Columbia University, 1988; J.D., Harvard Law School, 1991; D.Phil., University of Oxford, 2004.

CURRENT JOB: 2006-present: Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit (appointed by President George W. Bush).

JOB HISTORY:

2005-2006: Principal deputy, associate attorney general, U.S. Department of Justice.

1995-2005: Private law practice, Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans and Figel, Washington, D.C.

1993-1994: Law clerk, Hon. Byron White and Hon. Anthony Kennedy, U.S. Supreme Court.

1991-1992: Law clerk, Hon. David Sentelle, United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

FAMILY: Wife, Louise; two daughters, Emma and Belinda. Gorsuch’s mother, Anne Gorsuch Burford, was the first female head of the Environmental Protection Agency under President Ronald Reagan.

OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENTS: While at Columbia, Gorsuch co-founded a newspaper (The Federalist) and a magazine (The Morningside Review).

QUOTE: “The independence of the judiciary depends upon people in both parties being willing to serve, good people being willing to serve who are capable and willing to put aside their personal politics and preferences to decide cases and to follow the law and not try and make it.” — from his 2006 confirmation hearing for the Tenth Circuit.