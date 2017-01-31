Apartments damaged by early morning fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An apartment building was heavily damaged in an early morning fire Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to a building in the 3300 block of Diplomat Drive around 3:15 a.m.

Firefighters found flames tearing through the roof above an empty apartment. The fire spread to the two neighboring units.

Residents in the building were evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The fire was under control about 20 minutes later.

The apartment suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage.

The cause is under investigation.