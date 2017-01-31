Animal Care and Control closes after-hours pet drop boxes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne’s Animal Care and Control pet shelter will shutter its after-hours pet drop boxes next month after learning they can cause suffering or death to animals.

The shelter announced Tuesday that the after-hours depository boxes will be closed effective Feb. 26.

Animal Care and Control issued a press release early Tuesday that cited new Guidelines for Standards of Care in Animal Shelters. The guidelines found that the “use of unattended drop boxes where live animals are placed in receptacles by the public may result in animal suffering or death and should be avoided,” according to the news release.

Nearly 25 percent of Animal Care and Control’s total intakes come from the after-hour depository, the shelter said. Many of the animals that are left in the shelter’s drop boxes have been neglected are sick, or even injured. Other animals are family pets left by their owners. Of the over 3,000 animals taken in through the depositories, almost 50% are left behind without any information. Animals brought to the shelter without any information as to why they came in or their behaviour history are held for three business days before shelter staff can determine what options are available for them.

The move across the nation for animal shelters is to keep pets in their homes. Animal Care and Control has been working to follow that trend by arming their staff with multiple referrals to various resources for owners to keep their pets. Animal Care and Control is part of a community partnership with both the Allen County SPCA and HOPE for Animals to share resources available to pet owners in need of basic services.

In addition to the required Pet Registration tag, Animal Care and Control began offering microchips in February of 2016 to owned animals as well as free engraved ID tags to help reunite animals with their rightful owners. Social Media such as Lost Dogs (Cats) of Fort Wayne have also helped reunite pets with their owners alleviating the need for many animals to go to the shelter. Animal Control Officers will still be available seven days a week to pick up stray animals found by citizens within the city limits if an owner cannot be located or they are unable to keep the pet in their home until the next business day. Owned animals of city residents may still be relinquished to Animal Control Officers for a $25 pick-up fee. Citizens may bring animals to the shelter during normal business hours at no cost.

Business Office Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 11:00am-5:30pm Wednesday 11:00am-7:00pm

Business Phone Hours: Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm, 427-1244 option 1

After Hours to Dispatch an Animal Control Officer: 449-3000

Animal Control Officers are on duty 6:00am-2:00am 7 days a week