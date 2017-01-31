2nd man faces charges in connection with ‘Purge’ killings

Related Coverage Indiana prosecutor to seek death penalty in ‘Purge’ killings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A second man faces charges in connection with Indianapolis slayings that a prosecutor says were inspired by the horror movie “The Purge.”

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said Tuesday that 19-year-old Elijah Brooks of Indianapolis faces two counts each of felony murder and robbery and a misdemeanor gun charge for allegedly driving the car used in the fatal robberies of Billy Boyd and Jay Higginbotham.

Johnathan Cruz faces murder charges for the slayings of Boyd, Higgenbotham and a third man, Jose Alberto Ruiz, between May 12 and May 15 as part a “purge” crime spree. The 2013 film is about one day a year when murder is legal.

Brooks already was in jail in connection with an unrelated robbery charge. Online court records don’t list an attorney for him.

