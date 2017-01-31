1/31 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. New Albany (12) 15-2 304 1
2. Ft. Wayne North (2) 17-1 263 4
3. Warren Central 14-1 241 6
4. Logansport 16-1 206 5
5. Indpls N. Central 15-3 192 2
6. Carmel 13-3 167 3
7. S. Bend Riley (1) 12-0 141 9
8. McCutcheon 15-2 136 7
9. Castle (1) 16-2 107 8
10. Indpls Pike 14-4 76 10
Others receiving votes:
Valparaiso 16. Hamilton Southeastern 14. Lawrence North 13. Crown Point 12. Floyd Central 9. Homestead 9. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Connersville 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Brownstown (12) 16-0 292 2
2. Culver Academy (4) 11-1 253 4
3. NorthWood 14-1 224 1
4. Ev. Bosse 11-5 193 3
5. Indpls Park Tudor 13-4 179 5
6. Griffith 14-2 166 6
7. Twin Lakes 15-2 157 7
8. Indpls Brebeuf 10-4 114 9
9. Andrean 11-2 103 8
10. Salem 13-1 95 NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Manual 69. Indianapolis Attucks 32. Northview 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 8. Silver Creek 7. Tri-West 6. Beech Grove 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Barr-Reeve (13) 16-1 308 1
2. Providence (2) 15-1 284 2
3. Oak Hill (1) 14-2 258 3
4. Linton-Stockton 15-3 191 4
5. Indpls Broad Ripple 11-3 180 5
6. Northeastern 14-4 172 6
7. Henryville 15-3 143 7
8. Monroe Central 16-1 131 8
9. Indpls Howe 10-7 69 9
10. Hagerstown 14-3 64 10
Others receiving votes:
S. Knox 30. Covington 20. Shenandoah 19. Indpls Scecina 17. Lapel 12. Gary Roosevelt 8. Cloverdale 8. Indpls Irvington 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Tindley (10) 12-4 280 2
2. Oldenburg (3) 16-1 257 4
3. Lafayette Catholic (2) 10-4 248 3
4. Tri-County (1) 15-2 228 1
5. Wood Memorial 11-4 201 5
6. Clinton Prairie 14-3 188 8
7. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 11-8 116 6
8. Indpls Arlington 9-5 75 7
9. Westville 13-1 74 NR
10. Pioneer 10-5 48 NR
Others receiving votes:
Lakewood Park 36. Bethesda Christian 35. S. Newton 32. W. Washington 31. Shakamak 18. Loogootee 13. Gary 21st Century 13. Hauser 8. Elkhart Christian 7. Oregon-Davis 6. University 6.
AP-WF-01-31-17 1836GMT
1/31 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings: