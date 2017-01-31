1/31 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Associated Press Published:
IHSAA Basketball

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  New  Albany  (12)              15-2    304    1
  2.  Ft.  Wayne  North  (2)      17-1    263    4 
3.  Warren  Central                14-1    241    6
4.  Logansport                        16-1    206    5
5.  Indpls  N.  Central          15-3    192    2
6.  Carmel                                13-3    167    3
7.  S.  Bend  Riley  (1)          12-0    141    9
8.  McCutcheon                        15-2    136    7
9.  Castle  (1)                        16-2    107    8
10.  Indpls  Pike                      14-4    76      10
Others receiving votes:
Valparaiso 16. Hamilton Southeastern 14. Lawrence North 13. Crown Point 12. Floyd Central 9. Homestead 9. Indpls Ben Davis 8. Connersville 6.
Class 3A
W-L      Pts    Prv
1.  Brownstown  (12)            16-0    292    2
2.  Culver  Academy  (4)      11-1    253    4
3.  NorthWood                        14-1    224    1
4.  Ev.  Bosse                        11-5    193    3
5.  Indpls  Park  Tudor        13-4    179    5
6.  Griffith                          14-2    166    6
7.  Twin  Lakes                      15-2    157    7
8.  Indpls  Brebeuf              10-4    114    9
9.  Andrean                            11-2    103    8
10.  Salem                                13-1    95      NR
Others receiving votes:
Indpls Manual 69. Indianapolis Attucks 32. Northview 16. Ft. Wayne Luers 8. Silver Creek 7. Tri-West 6. Beech Grove 6.
Class 2A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Barr-Reeve  (13)              16-1      308    1
2.  Providence  (2)                15-1      284    2
3.  Oak  Hill  (1)                    14-2      258    3
4.  Linton-Stockton              15-3      191    4
5.  Indpls  Broad  Ripple      11-3      180    5
6.  Northeastern                    14-4      172    6
7.  Henryville                        15-3      143    7
8.  Monroe  Central                16-1      131    8
9.  Indpls  Howe                      10-7      69      9
10.  Hagerstown                        14-3      64      10
Others receiving votes:
S. Knox 30. Covington 20. Shenandoah 19. Indpls Scecina 17. Lapel 12. Gary Roosevelt 8. Cloverdale 8. Indpls Irvington 6.
Class 1A
W-L        Pts    Prv
1.  Tindley  (10)                          12-4      280    2
2.  Oldenburg  (3)                        16-1      257    4
3.  Lafayette  Catholic  (2)      10-4      248    3
4.  Tri-County  (1)                      15-2      228    1
5.  Wood  Memorial                        11-4      201    5
6.  Clinton  Prairie                    14-3      188    8
  7.  Ft.  Wayne  Blackhawk            11-8      116    6
8.  Indpls  Arlington                  9-5        75      7
9.  Westville                                13-1      74      NR
10.  Pioneer                                    10-5      48      NR
Others receiving votes:
Lakewood Park 36. Bethesda Christian 35. S. Newton 32. W. Washington 31. Shakamak 18. Loogootee 13. Gary 21st Century 13. Hauser 8. Elkhart Christian 7. Oregon-Davis 6. University 6.
AP-WF-01-31-17 1836GMT

