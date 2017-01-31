1/31 Girls Basketball Sectionals Opening Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first step on the road to a state championship took place Tuesday night as the girls sectional tournament tipped off with WANE-TV covering 11 local games to bring you the area’s best coverage.

In 4A play at Homestead High School it was Muncie Central beating Wayne 56-41 in the first game of the night. Muncie Central advances to face Huntington North at 6 p.m. Friday in the sectional semifinals.

In the nightcap on Tuesday it was 4A no. 2 Homestead besting Jay County 81-59. Karissa McLaughlin led Homestead with 31 points while Madisen Parker added 22. The Spartans advance to face SAC rival South Side Friday at 7:30 p.m. in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.”

In 4A action at Northrop it was the host Bruins topping SAC rival North Side 59-34. Niomi Dube led the Bruins with 16 points. Northrop moves on to face East Noble at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the late game at Schoeff Gymnasium it was Snider over DeKalb 79-38. Daleshia Davie led a balanced Snider attack with 16 points. Kalyn Pickens added 14, Daysia Hinton and Kyla Covington 12 each, and Allana Hurst 10 points for the Panthers. Leigha Brown led DeKalb with 30 points, including going 20-for-22 from the free throw line. The Panthers advance to face conference rival Carroll at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

3A play at Concordia High School saw NECC champion Angola best 5-time state champ Canterbury 55-38. Gabriella McHugh led the Hornets with 12 points. Alaina Rongos led the Cavaliers with 13 points. The Hornets move on to play Concordia at 6 p.m. Friday.

Down in Ossian the host Norwell Knights took down Mississinewa 58-49. Kaylee Roller scored 18 to lead the Knights while Mississinewa was paced by Halle Planck with 19. The Knights will now square off with NE8 champ Bellmont at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the late game at Norwell it was Bishop Luers falling to Columbia CIty 62-59. The Eagles will square off with Heritage at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

At West Noble the host Chargers beat Lakeland 63-51. Kaylie Warble led the Chargers with 19 points. West Noble advances to face Fairfield at 6 p.m. Friday

In the late game in Ligonier it was NorthWood over Wawasee 40-29. The Panthers were led by Nicole Flickinger with 11 points. NorthWood moves to to play Tippecanoe Valley on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Basketball fans at Central Noble High School saw just one game on Tuesday as 2A no. 2 Whitko beat Fremont 74-35. Aly Reiff led the Wildcats with 27 points while Hanna Yohe added 15. Lexus Lyon paced Fremont with 13 points. The Wildcats will now play Laville at 6 p.m. on Friday.

At Churubusco High School the host Eagles fell to South Adams 51-45. South Adams will play Blackford at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In 2A at Northfield High School it was Oak Hill over Cass 80-37. Oak Hill will get Southwood at 6 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

In 1A sectional action at Blackhawk Christian High School it was Bethany Christian beating Lakeland Christian Academy 35-30. Bethany moves on to face Lakewood Park Christian at 6 p.m. on Friday.

In the late game at Blackhawk it was Hamilton besting Elkhart Christian Academy 50-33. Hamilton will face host Blackhawk Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

In 1A hoops at Southern Wells High School Daleville topped Anderson Prep 55-28. Daleville will play Southern Wells in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.

In the night game at Poneto Cowan defeated Wes-Del 50-33. Cowan will face Liberty Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.