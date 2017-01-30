USF program to raise awareness of human trafficking ahead of Super Bowl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis is kicking off a program to make the community more aware of human trafficking, coinciding with the 2017 Super Bowl, which is considered a magnet for trafficking.

“Josephine’s Hope,” is a nine-day project coordinated by a group of USF faculty and staff with the goal to inform and involve the community in the fight against human trafficking. The project is in honor of Josephine Bakhita, who was sold as a slave at one time. The project will encourage prayer and fasting for potential victims and perpetrators of trafficking this year, according to a press release from USF.

Starting Monday, information tables will be around the USF campus. Community members will be able to sign a pledge to make a personal commitment to be aware of the realities of human trafficking and to help end the trade, the press release said.

Visitors can find information tables at any of the locations listed below.

Monday, January 30 – Trinity Hall (USF Campus)

Tuesday, January 31 – Pope John Paul II Center (USF Campus)

Wednesday, February 1 – Doermer Health Science Center (USF Campus)

Thursday, February 2 – Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center (USF Campus)

Friday, February 3 – Music Technology Center, 431 W. Berry Street

Monday, February 6 – USF North Campus, 2702 Spring Street

Tuesday, February 7 – USF Business Center, 826 Ewing Street

On February 8, the project will conclude at an 11:30 a.m. mass in the USF St. Francis Chapel in Trinity Hall.