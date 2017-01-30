President of U.E.F condemns refugee ban

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Locally, the worry continues after Trump’s refugee ban. Muslims NewsChannel15 talked to say they still feel safe in Fort Wayne but are concerned for the country. Three days after a ban on refugees, Gohar Salam shared his memories of when he dreamt of moving to America.

“I would look at these airplanes that would come towards west and I would just really wish in my heart that one day I could board one of those planes and get to the United States,” he said.

He calls himself a proud American and immigrant from Pakistan. As the President of the Universal Education Foundation of Fort Wayne, he spends countless hours educating on the principals of Islam.

“Our jobs are to make sure that there are good American Muslims that know the values of this country, they know the values of Islam,” he said.

Salam thinks the way the refugee ban was done is also wrong. Leaving those qualified to come here stranded.

“These are the people who have gone through the proper vetting process some of the hardest vetting processes that you can imagine,” he said.

A retinal surgeon who served 10 years in the United States Army, Salam said he is living his dream. He thinks many will lose theirs due to the ban. Although he says the Muslim community in Fort Wayne feels safe and supported, it’s a time to come together and speak up.

“No matter what our background is, what our faith is, what our political standing is- this is a time where we respect our president very much but if he is saying something that is un-American (possibly unconstitutional) it is our responsibility to stand up and guide him in the right direction.”