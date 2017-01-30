Police search for 2010 child molester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man wanted for questioning in a child molesting case from mid-2010.

Indiana State Police from the Fort Wayne post on Monday released a composite sketch of a man wanted in relation to the case. Authorities did not provide information on the case, other than to say it happened in the Fort Wayne area in “mid-2010.”

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Ron Galaviz added that the sketch was drawn Jan. 19 of this year.

The man is described as a white male, late 30s to early 40s in age, 5-feet-5 to 5-feet-7 in height, heavyset with dark brown hair.

Police asked that anyone with any information “whatsoever” call the Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne at either (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976 (Indiana only). Anonymous calls will be accepted, police said.