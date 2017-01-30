Noble Co. Sheriff’s Dept. ‘flying high’ with new drone

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – The Noble County Sheriff”s Department is reaching new heights with their new $13,000 drone. The new technology will take their police efforts 400 feet in the air, three miles out, at speeds up to 50 miles per hour.

“I just think it’s another tool for us that we’re going to be able to utilize in the field that’s going to be very positive for the department and the community,” said Sheriff Doug Harp.

The drone captures pictures and videos which can be viewed live from the ground on an iPad. It even can see in the dark with infrared technology.

Harp said the drone will help them pursue fleeing suspects, find lost children, analyze crime scenes and reconstruct traffic accidents.

“The sky’s the limit when it comes to drones,” he said. “It’s just up to the imagination for when we can use it and we’re really excited to have this capability here at the Sheriff’s Department. So, a lot of possibilities and anytime we have something that comes up, that’s another thing that we may look at and say, ‘well hey let’s try and see what we can use the drone for in this particular circumstance.'”

Harp wrapped up by saying the drone gives their operation more speed, scope and and creative ways to solve county problems.