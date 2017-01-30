IPFW mastodon bones headed to University of Michigan for research

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A team of researchers and professors from the University of Michigan came to pick up the bones of a mastodon skeleton Monday from the IPFW campus. The skeleton is to be displayed on Michigan’s campus.

Mastodon bones at IPFW View as list View as gallery Open Gallery e body skeleton of the young adult female mastodon are on display at IPFW's Archaeology lab. on Monday, January 30 before they are packed up and taken to University of Michigan. e body skeleton of the young adult female mastodon are on display at IPFW's Archaeology lab. on Monday, January 30 before they are packed up and taken to University of Michigan. The body skeleton of the young adult female mastodon are on display at IPFW's Archaeology lab. on Monday, January 30 before they are packed up and taken to University of Michigan. The bones of the young adult female mastodon are on display at IPFW's Archaeology lab. on Monday, January 30 before they are packed up and taken to University of Michigan.

Dr. Daniel Fisher, professor of paleontology and Director of the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan collected the bones of the mastodon skeleton, which was the impetus for the university’s mascot. Fisher first became interested in the skeleton last fall, while delivering a lecture on campus due to its considerable research interests, according to a press release from IPFW.

The mastodon, a young adult female, is a size, age, sex and class not well represented in museum collections. While at U of M, the skeleton will be thoroughly documented by 3D scanning, her growth documented (as recorded in tusk material), and a scientific report describing the specimen prepared by U of M and IPFW researchers, the press release said.

Facts about the skeleton are listed below.

The skeleton was collected in the 1960s by students under the direction of the late Dr. Jack Sunderman of the IPFW department of Geosciences.

Because the specimen is a female, there are some who joke we should no longer refer to the skeleton as Don but as Donna.

It is believed that the mastodon was selected over the Mustang as IPFW’s mascot during a student body vote, with the Mastodon winning through ballot-stuffing by then-members of student government; one of whom became a professor of sociology for the university and the other a United States Congressman.

For more information, visit IPFW Why the Mastodon.