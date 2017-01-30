Indiana man wins $1,239,000 in record-breaking jackpot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – A Farmland man wasted no time coming forward to claim a record-breaking $1,239,000 Cash 5 jackpot.

Devin Hodson won in the Saturday, January 21 drawing and was at the Hoosier Lottery headquarters the following Monday to claim the prize.

Hodson bought the winning ticket at Village Pantry, 3300 S. Madison St. in Muncie. The Pantry is also where he had discovered he won, after having the clerk scan his ticket and the clerk told him a message appeared which indicated his prize was too big for her to cash.

“Stop this isn’t funny,” Hodson’s fiance told him after he called her.

Hodson plays Cash 5 a couple times per week, and because the Cash 5 jackpot was at a record level he bought a $10 Quick Pick ticket Friday. When he didn’t have any winners, he threw the ticket in the trash. Moments later, he dug the ticket out of the trash, deciding to re-play those same numbers in Saturday’s drawing.

Paying off bills and investing are Hodson’s priorities. He also plans to buy a new car and fix up his home.

Overall odds for Cash 5 are 1 in 9.6.

For more information, visit Hoosier Lottery.