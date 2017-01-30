Indiana group expected refugees arriving from Burma, Syria

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana refugee resettlement group says refugees from Burma and Syria were expected soon in the state before President Donald Trump’s order suspending all refugee admissions.

Exodus Refugee Immigration says it had a refugee from Burma scheduled to arrive this week, with a young Syrian family expected next week. The Indianapolis-based group successfully fought in federal court to block then-Gov. Mike Pence’s attempt to ban Syrian refugees from coming to Indiana. Exodus director Cole Varga calls Trump’s action “pandering to politically motivated fear.” Federal figures show that 2,100 refugees resettled to Indiana during 2016 — about 2 percent of the nationwide total. About 1,250 of those refugees came from Burma, followed by nearly 300 from Congo and 244 from Syria.

