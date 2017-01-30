Human trafficking: It’s happening here and it’s happening now

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While many people don’t realize it, human trafficking is happening every day all across the United States. Northeast Indiana is no exception.

“It’s here. We see it on a regular basis,” Capt. Kevin Hunter, who is with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, said. “Human trafficking is a buzz word right now and we’re trying to educate more people on the issue. My detectives and an FBI agent did a training at the Juvenile Justice Center and we get more cases now as a result of that. Now they know what to look for.”

In 2015, Hunter said the FWPD worked 15 human trafficking cases. While human trafficking can include both forced labor and the commercial sex trade, the Fort Wayne cases all involved prostitution. Of those 15 cases, there were eleven victims and 23 suspects. There were some cases where more than one perpetrator violated the same victim.

“That’s probably just the tip of the iceberg,” Hunter said.

Education and awareness efforts have become more prevalent recently. Last summer, Allen Superior Court and Great KIDS Make Great COMMUNITIES got a panel together to educate child advocates about signs that a child may be a trafficking victim. Last week, the Saint Francis women’s basketball team hosted a Black Out Slavery night to raise awareness about the global issue of human trafficking and child sex exploitation. Now the university is hosting information tables through February 7 to raise awareness about human trafficking surrounding the Super Bowl.

“Big events will bring in prostitutes from across the county. When the Super Bowl was in Indianapolis, there was a unit there just to work that issue,” Hunter said.

According to the Indiana State Report on Human Trafficking, during the Indianapolis Super Bowl in 2012, there was a 40 times increase in adult services ads on the website Backpage. As a result of increased awareness and enforcement efforts, 68 commercial sex arrests were made during the Super Bowl, two victims of human trafficking were identified and two other potential victims became involved in investigations. There was also a huge statewide awareness campaign leading up to the game. Part of that included putting bars of soap with a national hotline number on them for victims to call for help. Two underage victims did just that during the Indianapolis Super Bowl.

Every Thursday in February, 15 Finds Out’s special series Hidden Predators uncovers the prevalence of sex trafficking in northeast Indiana. We’ll discover how traffickers use social media to target teenagers. Hear from a survivor, an undercover FBI agent in Fort Wayne and other law enforcement about their efforts to fight back. You’ll also learn the warning signs and what the community can do to stop sex trafficking. Hidden Predators starts Thursday at 6 p.m.

Text “HELP” to 233733