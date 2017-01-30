Fort Wayne’s Konchar named Summit League Player of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne sophomore John Konchar was named Summit League Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday (Jan. 30).

The West Chicago, Illinois native averaged 16.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 3.0 steals against just 2.0 turnovers per game in pair of wins. He shot 70.6 percent (12-of-17) from the floor.

He scored 19 points with 13 rebounds, eight assists and five steals vs. IUPUI to become the first player, according to College Basketball Reference, to achieve that stat line since they began tracking single game box scores in 2010.

Konchar returned on Saturday to record his league-best 12th double-double thanks to a 13-point, 14-rebound effort while adding six assists against just one turnover in a road win at Oral Roberts.

This is Konchar’s fourth career award and second this season. This is the fourth time this year a Mastodon has been honored by the conference office.

The Mastodons are 16-7 (5-4 Summit) on the season and return to play on Saturday (Feb. 4) at Denver.