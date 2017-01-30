Crews improving traffic signals along US 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation is making improvements to traffic lights along US 27 in Fort Wayne. The work is expected to start on or after Monday, January 30.

INDOT Contractor, Shambaugh & Son, is expected to begin the work on several locations. The project includes new signal heads, cabinets and other upgrades.

Drivers should expect to see temporary daytime lane restrictions in all locations. Some overnight work may be needed.

Intersections getting updates include:

US 27 and Elizabeth Avenue

US 27 and 4th Street

US 27 and Rudisill Boulevard

US 27 and McKinnie Avenue

US 27 and Hanna Street

Drivers can find travel information on INDOT’s website.