1/30 Men’s Basketball A.P. Poll

Purdue's Caleb Swanigan, left, shoots over Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Purdue's Caleb Swanigan, left, shoots over Michigan State's Kenny Goins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record      Pts  Prv
1.  Gonzaga  (46)        22-0      1594      3
2.  Baylor  (6)            20-1      1504      5
3.  Kansas  (9)            19-2      1503      2
4.  Villanova  (4)      20-2      1479      1
5.  Arizona                  20-2      1387      7
6.  Louisville            18-4      1237    13
7.  West  Virginia      17-4      1101    18
8.  Kentucky                17-4      1083      4
9.  Virginia                16-4      1061    12
10.  Wisconsin              18-3      1058    15
11.  UCLA                        19-3        993      8
12.  North  Carolina    19-4        965      9
13.  Oregon                    19-3        863    10
14.  Cincinnati            19-2        756    19
15.  Florida  State      18-4        727      6
16.  Butler                    18-4        717    11
17.  Maryland                19-2        518    22
18.  Saint  Mary’s        19-2        409    21
19.  South  Carolina    17-4        384    23
20.  Notre  Dame            17-5        363    14
21.  Duke                        16-5        339    17
22.  Creighton              19-3        307    16
23.  Purdue                    17-5        264    20
24.  Florida                  16-5        213    25
25.  Northwestern        18-4        106      —
Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1.

