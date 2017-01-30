1/30 Men’s Basketball A.P. Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (46) 22-0 1594 3

2. Baylor (6) 20-1 1504 5

3. Kansas (9) 19-2 1503 2

4. Villanova (4) 20-2 1479 1

5. Arizona 20-2 1387 7

6. Louisville 18-4 1237 13

7. West Virginia 17-4 1101 18

8. Kentucky 17-4 1083 4

9. Virginia 16-4 1061 12

10. Wisconsin 18-3 1058 15

11. UCLA 19-3 993 8

12. North Carolina 19-4 965 9

13. Oregon 19-3 863 10

14. Cincinnati 19-2 756 19

15. Florida State 18-4 727 6

16. Butler 18-4 717 11

17. Maryland 19-2 518 22

18. Saint Mary’s 19-2 409 21

19. South Carolina 17-4 384 23

20. Notre Dame 17-5 363 14

21. Duke 16-5 339 17

22. Creighton 19-3 307 16

23. Purdue 17-5 264 20

24. Florida 16-5 213 25

25. Northwestern 18-4 106 —

Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita State 8, Akron 5, Middle Tennessee 5, VCU 3, Illinois State 2, New Mexico State 2, Virginia Tech 2, Iowa State 1, Utah 1.

