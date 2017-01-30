1/30 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
Pts Prv
1. Indpls N. Central 150 1
2. Homestead 125 2
3. Zionsville 115 4
4. Indpls Pike 110 5
5. Carmel 103 3
6. Hamilton Southeastern 90 6
7. Northridge 63 7
8. Indpls Ben Davis 59 8
9. Bedford N. Lawrence 44 NR
10. Penn 29 NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Central, Evansville Central, Lawrence North, Plainfield, Hobart, East Central, Warsaw, Mooresville, Kankakee Valley, Martinsville, Lawrence Central.
Class 3A
Pts Prv
1. N. Harrison 130 3
2. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 129 1
3. Greensburg 107 4
4. Heritage Christian 101 2
5. Northwestern 100 5
6. Ft. Wayne Concordia 93 6
7. Rushville 89 7
8. Tippecanoe Valley 78 8
9. Glenn 37 NR
10. W. Lafayette 35 9
Others receiving votes: Vincennes Lincoln, Ft. Wayne Dwenger, Angola, Bellmont, Beach Grove.
Class 2A
Pts Prv
1. Triton Central 170 1
2. Whitko 157 2
3. Monroe Central 142 4
4. Providence 135 5
5. Oak Hill 127 3
6. S. Ripley 118 6
7. Cascade 89 7
8. Ev. Mater Dei 79 9
9. Central Noble 50 NR
10. Fountain Central 46 10
Others receiving votes: Eastern Pekin, Covenant Christian, Oregon-Davis, Lapel, Winchester, Sheridan, North Knox, Crawford County.
Class A
Pts Prv
1. Wood Memorial 97 2
2. Vincennes Rivet 93 3
3. Argos 91 4
4. Jac-Cen-Del 86 1
5. MC Marquette 75 5
6. Morgan Twp. 73 6
7. Tindley 59 7
8. Union City 52 9
9. N. White 42 8
10. Riverton Parke 32 10
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, South Central (Elizabeth), Borden.