1/30 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
Pts    Prv
1.  Indpls  N.  Central                    150    1
  2.  Homestead                                    125    2 
3.  Zionsville                                  115    4
4.  Indpls  Pike                                110    5
5.  Carmel                                          103    3
6.  Hamilton  Southeastern            90      6
7.  Northridge                                  63      7
8.  Indpls  Ben  Davis                      59      8
9.  Bedford  N.  Lawrence                44      NR
10.  Penn                                              29      NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Central, Evansville Central, Lawrence North, Plainfield, Hobart, East Central, Warsaw, Mooresville, Kankakee Valley, Martinsville, Lawrence Central.

Class 3A
Pts    Prv
1.  N.  Harrison                              130    3
2.  S.  Bend  St.  Joseph’s            129    1
3.  Greensburg                                107    4
4.  Heritage  Christian                101    2
5.  Northwestern                            100    5
6.  Ft.  Wayne  Concordia              93      6   
7.  Rushville                                  89      7
8.  Tippecanoe  Valley                  78      8     
9.  Glenn                                          37      NR
10.  W.  Lafayette                            35      9
Others receiving votes: Vincennes Lincoln, Ft. Wayne Dwenger, Angola, Bellmont, Beach Grove.

Class 2A
Pts    Prv
1.  Triton  Central                170    1
  2.  Whitko                                157    2
3.  Monroe  Central                142    4
4.  Providence                        135    5
5.  Oak  Hill                            127    3
6.  S.  Ripley                          118    6
7.  Cascade                              89      7
8.  Ev.  Mater  Dei                  79      9
  9.  Central  Noble                  50      NR   
10.  Fountain  Central            46      10
Others receiving votes: Eastern Pekin, Covenant Christian, Oregon-Davis, Lapel, Winchester, Sheridan, North Knox, Crawford County.

Class A
Pts    Prv
1.  Wood  Memorial                97      2
2.  Vincennes  Rivet            93      3
3.  Argos                                91      4
4.  Jac-Cen-Del                    86      1
5.  MC  Marquette                  75      5
6.  Morgan  Twp.                    73      6
7.  Tindley                            59      7
8.  Union  City                      52      9
9.  N.  White                          42      8
10.  Riverton  Parke              32      10
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, South Central (Elizabeth), Borden.

