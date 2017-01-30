1/30 High School Basketball Recap

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – 1A no. 10 Lakewood Park Christian defeated Concordia while Heritage held off Woodlan to shake things up in the ACAC title chase Monday night on the area hoops scene.

Lakewood Park senior Keegan Fetters hit the 1,000-point milestone thanks to an 18-point effort in the Panthers’ 75-61 win. Issac Schlotterback also scored 18 to lead the Panthers while Trevor Day added 14. Jadon Dance scored 19 to lead the Cadets while Adam Gottschalk added 12.

Lakewood improves to 9-5 with the win while Concordia falls to 1-12 with the loss.

Out in Monroeville it was Heritage topping Woodlan 51-47. The Patriots and Warriors are now tied for the ACAC lead at 3-1 in conference play.