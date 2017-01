Video by Photojournalist Ross Kinsey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Thirteen members of the 122nd Fighter Wing’s security force The Defenders returned Monday to Fort Wayne International Airport after a seven-month deployment.

The airmen had been stationed in Kuwait, tasked with defending the perimeter as law enforcement agents. The troops were part of the ground combat forces of the Air Force.

Eight more members of the squadron are expected to return Wednesday.

122nd’s Defenders squadron returns to Fort Wayne View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Thirteen members of the 122nd Fighter Wing's security forces squadron The Defenders returned to Fort Wayne on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Thirteen members of the 122nd Fighter Wing's security forces squadron The Defenders returned to Fort Wayne on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Thirteen members of the 122nd Fighter Wing's security forces squadron The Defenders returned to Fort Wayne on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Thirteen members of the 122nd Fighter Wing's security forces squadron The Defenders returned to Fort Wayne on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Thirteen members of the 122nd Fighter Wing's security forces squadron The Defenders returned to Fort Wayne on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Thirteen members of the 122nd Fighter Wing's security forces squadron The Defenders returned to Fort Wayne on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.