Trey McKinney-Jones scores 29 in Mad Ants loss to Canton

CANTON, Ohio – The Canton Charge downed the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (17-10), 124-115, in front of 3,738 at the Memorial Civic Center for Youth Basketball Night on Saturday.

Canton’s Jonathan Holmes scored 16 of his season-high 27 points in the fourth quarter to go along with nine rebounds and a season-high five steals in 29 minutes off the bench. Eric Moreland posted his 11th double-double of the season by scoring 17 points on 8-of-13 shooting with 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes. Canton hit 45-of-75 shots (60%) as a team for a new single game season-high.

The Mad Ants were paced by Trey McKinney-Jones’ 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting with three steals in 45 minutes. Julyan Stone came off the bench to provide Fort Wayne with 19 points in 32 minutes. Jordan Loyd netted 16 points and dished out nine assists in 42 minutes. Fort Wayne has now lost five consecutive visits to Canton.

Both teams traded blows for four ties in the opening 3:27 of the game. The hosts early move came with the score 8-8, rattling off a 16-4 run that would be the second and final lead change of the game. Canton outscored Fort Wayne 36-22 in the opening quarter, hitting 14-of-18 shots as a team. The Charge led by as many as 24 throughout and never lead their lead dip below seven the rest of the way.

The Charge’s Quinn Cook netted 9-of-14 shots for 24 points plus six assists and two steals in 36 minutes. John Holland was a game-high plus 21 when on the floor, finishing with 18 points, seven boards, six assists and two steals in 42 minutes. Chris Evans scored 19 points and nabbed three steals in 33 minutes. Mike Dunigan came off the bench to score 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting in 13 minutes.