Crashes, slide-offs reported after burst of light snow

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Light snowfall created rough travel conditions Sunday evening.

Around 7 p.m., emergency responders in Allen County were called to multiple crashes. Several slide-offs were reported along I-69 and I-469 until around 8:30 p.m.

A viewer sent a photo of a jack-knifed semi on U.S. 24 east of New Haven near Bruick Road. The road was back open by 9 p.m.

Slick spots have been reported on several roads and drivers are encouraged to slow down.

Emergency dispatchers in Allen County said around five vehicles were caught in a minor pileup on I-69 near Exit 312 early Sunday evening. No one reported serious injuries and the vehicles were moved out of the way to avoid traffic on the interstate. Traffic on the interstate was getting back to normal late Sunday night.

INDOT reported around 40 salt trucks were hitting the roads and more were expected Sunday night.

Due to a quick heavy burst of snow, we have received reports of very slick roads near Fort Wayne. Be careful if you have to be out tonight — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) January 30, 2017

Watch for slick spots and be sure you're leaving plenty of room between you and other drivers. #INDOTWinterOps — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) January 29, 2017