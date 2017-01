READING, Penn. (WANE) – Mason Baptista scored the lone goal for the Komets in a 6-1 loss to Reading on Saturday night.

Baptista’s goal came late in the third period when the Royals had a 4-0 lead. Reading went on to seal the win with an empty-netter and another goal to end the night.

Garrett Bartkus was pulled from the game after giving up four goals. P.J. Musico came in and gave up the final goal.

The Komets return from their five game road trip on Friday hosting Rapid City.