Police remove items from stopped van on I-69 N exit ramp

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several state police were seen removing items from a blue van stopped on I-69 northbound right before the I-469 eastbound interchange, at exit 315.

A NewsChannel 15 photographer indicated that the items were stacked in a wall formation on the road, but that police were loading the items back into the van. At least five police vehicles were stopped along the side of the road behind the van.

Two state troopers on the scene indicated that the items being removed were a part of a narcotics investigation.

An Indiana State Police spokesman is expected to offer details regarding the investigation later this afternoon.

