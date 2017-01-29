New leader of Indiana’s largest food bank seeks ideas

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The new leader of Indiana’s largest food bank has spent his first four months focused on opening the organization up to fresh ideas that could feed more people with less money.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2kctIUy ) that John Elliott, CEO and president of Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana Inc., plans to build off momentum from some of Cindy Hubert’s initiatives. Hubert led the organization for six years before retiring in September.

Programs for children, families and seniors grew under Hubert, along with the organization’s staff and its facility.

The food bank’s on-site facility opened last year, and more than 50 school-based pantries have launched in the last three years.

The expansion has come at a cost as Gleaners ended fiscal 2015 with a nearly $4 million deficit.

