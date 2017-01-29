Keanna Gary leads Indiana Tech to fourth straight victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 20-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Lourdes, 88-61, at the Schaefer Center in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) play

Keanna Gary notched her 16th double-double of the season with 26 points and 11 rebounds while blocking a career-high four blocks. Kendall Knapke recorded her third double-double of the year with 23 points and 12 rebounds and dished out five assists. Haley Cook chipped in 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals and Taylor Seiss added nine points and four assists. Bella Lozano-Dobbs contributed a game-high seven assists while pouring in five points.

The Gray Wolves would start the game off on a 10-6 run, but a 15-7 spurt from the Warriors over the last five minutes of the first quarter would give the hosts a 20-17 lead heading into the first intermission.

Tech would start the second on a 10-2 run to take an 11-point lead at the 5:40 mark in the period and would lead by as many as 14 with 2:02 to go until the half. A 6-0 run by the visitors would end the half though as they cut the hosts lead to 41-33 at the break.

The Orange and Black would ratchet up the defensive intensity in the third quarter, limiting the Gray Wolves to just 3-14 (21.4%) from the field while Coach Jessie Biggs’ team would go 10-18 (55.6%) from the field in the period to outscore Lourdes 26-14 to take a 67-47 lead into the fourth quarter, powered by a 14-4 spurt midway through the period..

Tech’s hot shooting would continue into the final 10 minutes as they went 9-14 (64.3%) from the floor and used a 14-5 run to extend their to 27 points with 2:47 left in the game as the Warriors swept the season series with Lourdes.

Tech (17-6, 12-4 WHAC) hits the road on Wednesday as they travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan for a matchup with Aquinas. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. from the Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center.