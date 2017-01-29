High-scoring second half powers Indiana Tech to win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 18-ranked Indiana Tech men’s basketball team won its eighth straight home game on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Lourdes, 74-60, at the Schaefer Center in Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) action.

Miles Robinson led all scorers with 18 points, dished out a game-high seven assists and grabbed six rebounds in the win. Jantzen Goodwin and Scott Schwieterman added 13 points each with the latter grabbing seven rebounds. Lavonte Davis chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Max Huber had eight points and five rebounds.

Tech would take an early 5-2 lead just three minutes into the game, but the Gray Wolves would go on a 14-5 run to take a 16-10 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half. A three-pointer from Robinson halt a 7-0 from Lourdes and kick-started an 11-2 run from the hosts to retake the lead with seven minutes on the clock.

The visitors would respond with their own 14-7 spurt and both teams headed into the locker room all tied up at 32.

The Orange and Black would open the second half with back-to-back baskets from Schwieterman while a dunk from Davis would spark an 8-0 run, with Tanner Watkins and Goodwin hitting back-to-back triples. A 10-2 run from Coach John Peckinpaugh’s team would give the hosts their largest lead of the game, a 50-43 advantage, with 6:18 left in the game.

Lourdes would cut the deficit down to 10 twice over the last six minutes, but were unable to cut the deficit to single digits as the Warriors swept the season series with the Gray Wolves.

Tech (18-6, 13-3 WHAC) returns to action on Wednesday as they travel to Aquinas. Tipoff is slated for 8 p.m. from the Sturrus Sports and Fitness Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan.