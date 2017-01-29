Fort Wayne men’s volleyball defeats N.J.I.T. in three sets for second straight sweep

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team pushed its win streak to three matches with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-23) sweep of NJIT on Saturday night (Jan. 28) at the Gates Sports Center.

The Mastodons (3-8) were back and forth with the Highlanders (3-4) for the first set, until the ‘Dons went on a four-point run capped off with a service ace from Michael Keegan to lead 20-16.

The ‘Dons had an 8-2 run late in the second set to take a 24-16 lead, snagging the set point on a service error from Luke Allmond. Pelegrin Vargas had three kills and Keegan drilled another ace in this stretch.

The third set was also back and forth, as the ‘Dons only led by three on one occasion, which was at the 24-21 mark. NJIT won two points after a timeout, but Piotr Namiotko’s service error gave Fort Wayne the win.

Scott McNerney started at libero for the third match in a row and dug out 11 NJIT attacks.

Fort Wayne had 10 more kills than NJIT, finishing with 40 on the night. Thirteen came from Vargas and nine from Graydon Schroeder. They finished with .296 and .571 hitting clips respectively.

Fort Wayne continues its homestand for its next pair of matches, when the ‘Dons open MIVA play with McKendree and defending national champion Ohio State on Friday and Saturday (Feb. 3-4). In the most recent AVCA Top 15 poll, Ohio State was the unanimous No. 1 pick.