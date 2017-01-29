Fort Wayne falls to IUPUI; raises $3,000 for Pink Out Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team hosts its 10th annual Pink Out game to benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation, but it did not go in the Mastodons favor as they fell to IUPUI 62-48.

Selena Lozada led all players with 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting. De’Jour Young finished with a game-high six rebounds to go along with 10 points. Zaria Atkins led the way for the ‘Dons with five assists.

Fort Wayne fell behind early as IUPUI began the game with eight straight points. Lozada hit a layup as time expired in the first but the Mastodons trailed 21-12. The two teams traded baskets most of the second before the Jaguars went on a 7-0 run. Anna Lappenküper knocked down a three-pointer with less than 30 seconds the play in the half, cutting the deficit to 35-21 at the break. The Jags ended the third quarter with a 13-2 advantage, putting the game out of reach for a Mastodon comeback.

The ‘Dons finished the game shooting 46.7 percent, their second-best performance of the season, on 21-of-45 from the field. The Mastodons also connected on 2-of-10 (20%) beyond the arc and 4-of-8 (50%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne returns to action when it travels to Denver for a 3 p.m. ET game on Saturday, February 4.