Delta US flights grounded due to “automation issues,” FWA affected

WASHINGTON (AP/WANE) — Delta Air Lines has grounded its domestic flights because of “automation issues.”

That’s according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said the airline was facing a “systems outage” but flights already in the air were unaffected.

According to Fort Wayne International Airport, all Delta departures from FWA left the airport before the issue. However, three inbound flights were experiencing delays. Delta 4815 from Detroit was expected arrive at 9:17 p.m. but now shows an estimated arrival of 11:11 p.m. Delta 4519 from Atlanta was due to arrive at 9:31 p.m. but is now expected at 10:21 p.m. And Delta 4697 from Minneapolis was expected at 11:03 p.m. and is now scheduled for 12:43 a.m. Monday.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is “working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers.”

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.

United Airlines experienced a ground stop last Sunday due to a computer issue.