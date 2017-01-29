Colts hire Chris Ballard as new General Manger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Colts have hired Chris Ballard as the team’s new General Manager.

The team announced the decision on Twitter Sunday evening.

We have hired Chris Ballard as the Colts General Manager: https://t.co/YxMpIAxMBV pic.twitter.com/wIcpseC4zC — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 29, 2017

Ballard comes to the Colts from Kansas City where he was the Director of Player Personnel for four years. Prior to that he worked in the Bears front office for 12 season.

Ballard was one of six candidates the Colts interviewed. Ballard had also drawn interest from the Titans, 49ers and Bears as a GM candidate over the past few years.

The Colts will formally announce the hire at a press conference on Monday.