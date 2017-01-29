Brent Calhoun leads Fort Wayne to win over Oral Roberts

TULSA, Okla. – Senior Brent Calhoun scored a career-high 19 points in Fort Wayne men’s basketball’s 87-83 victory at Oral Roberts on Saturday (Jan. 28) afternoon.

His basket with just over one minute remaining gave the Mastodons an 81-80 lead. It halted a scoring drought of nearly four minutes that saw the Golden Eagles erase a seven-point deficit and go up 81-80 a possession earlier. Calhoun’s layup gave the ‘Dons the lead for good, but two free throws with 10 seconds remaining clinched the game. He was fouled with the clock stopped as the ‘Dons were trying to inbound the ball. His free throws made the score 87-83, pushing the Fort Wayne lead back to two possessions and ending Oral Roberts’ hopes.

Fort Wayne led for more than 36 minutes of the game. When Oral Roberts went up 80-79 with 1:19 left it was their first lead since the 17:47 mark of the first half.

Calhoun was 8-of-12 from the floor with six rebounds and two blocks to go with his 19 points. He now has 99 career blocks.

Bryson Scott totaled 16 points. John Konchar finished with his 12th double-double of the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Kason Harrell added 12 points.

The ‘Dons shot 55.6 percent (35-of-63) from the floor and held a 54-30 points in the paint edge.

Fort Wayne improves to 16-7 (5-4 Summit League). Oral Roberts falls to 7-16 (3-6 Summit League). The ‘Dons are back in action next Saturday (Feb. 4) at Denver in a 6 p.m. ET start against the Pioneers.