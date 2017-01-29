Andy Bayer and Dan Huling deliver keynote address at Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Banquet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Leo native Andy Bayer returned to the Fort Wayne area to attend the Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Banquet.

Bayer along with fellow runner Dan Huling delivered the keynote address at the Mirro Center.

A Leo High School grad and IU alum recently returned to Indiana after living and training for Portland the last few years. The Nike sponsored runner and his wife, former Carroll/IU runner Chelsea Blanchard, moved back to Bloomington so Bayer could train again with his college coach Ron Helmer. After competing in the steeplechase for the past few years Bayer is also training to make the switch back to the 1500m, the distance he won a national title in with IU in 2012.

Bayer and Huling we also at the open track meet at IPFW on Saturday.