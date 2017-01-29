3 injured in Steuben County crash

PLEASANT LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – A two vehicle crash sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they were called to a crash at Old U.S. 27 and Bellfontaine Road around 2:30 p.m.

Police said Brian E. Ritchie, 32, Hamilton, was driving south on Old U.S. 27 when he turned in front of a vehicle driven by Scott A. Carnahan, 47, Hudson.

Carnahan was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital with back pain. Two other people in Carnahan’s vehicle were also taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. 54-year-old Tracy Gant was hospitalized with head and back pain and a 16-year-old was hospitalized with facial injuries.

Police said Ritchie was not hurt.

Investigators said everyone in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts and airbags successfully deployed.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

The crash is under investigation.