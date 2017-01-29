3 injured in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Three people were hurt in a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. 6 east of Butler.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported on U.S. 6 near County Road 79 around 10:41 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said a van driven by Charles F. Salyer, 74, Edgerton, Ohio, was north on C.R. 79 and ran a stop sign. Salyer’s van collided with a van on U.S. 6 driven by a 16-year-old from Butler.

Butler firefighters extricated Salyer from his vehicle. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital shoulder and chest injuries, according to a sheriff’s department report.

The teenager and her passenger, 21-year-old Martajulia C. Weaver, were taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. The teen suffered injuries to a hand and the passenger complained of neck pain.

Salyer was cited for disregarding a stop sign, according to police.