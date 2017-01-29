1/28 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead picked up a big win Saturday night over one of the top teams in 4A while New Haven and Huntington North continued their conference win streaks.
The Spartans defeated Zionsville 79-74 behind key three point shooting from Jack Ferguson. Ferguson led Homestead with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Brandon Durnell added 20.
New Haven improved to 5-0 in Northeast 8 play with a 53-42 win over Columbia City. Huntington North also stayed unbeaten in the conference with a 45-22 win over DeKalb setting up a key conference matchup next Saturday.
Here are other scores from around the area:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angola 44, Fairfield 34
Bluffton 60, Madison-Grant 45
Fort Wayne Smith Academy 90, Christel House Academy 57
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Bethany Christian 38
Homestead 78, Zionsville 74
Huntington North 45, DeKalb 22
Jay Co. 70, Blackford 26
Lakeland 35, Wawasee 32
Leo 79, Bellmont 28
Linton 71, N. Knox 44
Maconaquah 61, Whitko 57
Marion 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51
New Haven 53, Columbia City 42
Northfield 57, Caston 26
Norwell 49, E. Noble 48
Wabash 54, Southern Wells 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 81, Muncie Central 36
Westview 38, Eastside 33
Whitko 61, Maconaquah 21