1/28 High School Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead picked up a big win Saturday night over one of the top teams in 4A while New Haven and Huntington North continued their conference win streaks.

The Spartans defeated Zionsville 79-74 behind key three point shooting from Jack Ferguson. Ferguson led Homestead with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Brandon Durnell added 20.



New Haven improved to 5-0 in Northeast 8 play with a 53-42 win over Columbia City. Huntington North also stayed unbeaten in the conference with a 45-22 win over DeKalb setting up a key conference matchup next Saturday.



Here are other scores from around the area:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Angola 44, Fairfield 34

Bluffton 60, Madison-Grant 45

Fort Wayne Smith Academy 90, Christel House Academy 57

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Bethany Christian 38

Homestead 78, Zionsville 74

Huntington North 45, DeKalb 22

Jay Co. 70, Blackford 26

Lakeland 35, Wawasee 32

Leo 79, Bellmont 28

Linton 71, N. Knox 44

Maconaquah 61, Whitko 57

Marion 63, Ft. Wayne Northrop 51

New Haven 53, Columbia City 42

Northfield 57, Caston 26

Norwell 49, E. Noble 48

Wabash 54, Southern Wells 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 81, Muncie Central 36

Westview 38, Eastside 33

Whitko 61, Maconaquah 21