Urban League debuts reliable staffing initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Urban League has started a staffing agency initiative after hearing from employers that they have trouble retaining employees.

Urban League recruiter Leroy Jackson, Jr. said the staffing agency hopes to find reliable, dependable people.

“We’re trying to open the door from employees to employers so that we can place them, ” Jackson said, ” Once we figure out where they want to go we can open a door for them. This is not just a job. This could become a career for them.

That’s a large part of this initiative by the Urban League – to help employees find careers, not just jobs they can bounce back and forth between.

The first step is going to an initial mandatory workshop, which take place every other Wednesday.

Interested employees can call or visit the Urban League, 2135 Hanna St., to get an application. Interested employers can call and ask for Jonathon Ray or an Employment Specialist at 260-745-3100.