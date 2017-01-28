Overturned semi shuts down I-69 N ramp to I-469 E

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semi overturned at the I-69 northbound and I-469 eastbound interchange, at exit 315. The ramp from I-69 N to I-469 E has been closed to traffic.

A NewsChannel 15 photographer confirmed that exit 315 could be closed for a few hours. Traffic appears to moving normally on both I-69 N and I-469 E.

Officers at the scene indicated that the driver of the semi was driving through exit 315 when he overturned due to the weight of the vehicle, which was carrying steel coils. The coils, along with other debris were scattered across the road.

The driver did not suffer any serious injuries.

