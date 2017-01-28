Nursing sorority releases video campaign to tackle infant mortality in Fort wayne

Related Coverage Group of nurses take on infant mortality in Allen Co.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne nursing sorority is tackling infant mortality with a string of videos and a social media campaign. The Zeta Eta chapter of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. held a video release open house Saturday.

In Allen County, seven babies of every 1,000 live births die. For Black babies in south side Fort Wayne (46806 area code), its 15.3 babies. The members of Chi Eta Phi began developing informational videos as soon as they learned that statistic.

The five, 30-second public service announcements give simple tips that parents can use to keep their babies healthy such as early prenatal care, breast feeding, safe sleeping practices, smoking cessation and avoiding the temptation to shake a crying baby.

“This is something that we are very passionate about,” said Phyllis Bragg, the sorority’s president. “We’re very, very concerned about this because we care about our community and we felt like it was our responsibility as an African-American organization to get this information to our community because these are simple things they can do to help their baby.”

The sorority will be posting the videos on social media and releasing more videos in the months to come. The debut videos can be found on their YouTube channel, Chi Eta Phi Zeta Eta.