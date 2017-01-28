Mad Ants trade former IU star Christian Watford to Toronto

Fort Wayne, Ind. (January 27th, 2017) – Fort Wayne announced Friday afternoon, that the Mad Ants and Raptors 905 have agreed to a trade.

Mad Ants will trade Christian Watford, along with their 3rd Round Pick in the 2017 NBA D-League Draft, for 905’s forward Jarrod Uthoff. The trade is pending physicals.

During his time with Fort Wayne, Watford played in 20 games, averaging 16.2 minutes, 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Uthoff, graduated from the University of Iowa this past May and is a former teammate of Mad Ants center Adam Woodbury. Following his time in Iowa, Uthoff went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft.

In July, Uthoff signed a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors and was placed on waivers in October. Since, then he has played the entire 2016-17 D-League season with the 905.

Uthoff has played in 24 of the 26 Raptors games, averaging 20.3 minutes, 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and is shooting 84.6% from the line.